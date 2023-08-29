Marietta McFarland

Marietta L. McFarland age 76 of Crofton, Nebraska, died on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Dan Wittrock officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.