Marietta McFarland

Marietta L. McFarland age 76 of Crofton, Nebraska, died on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Dan Wittrock officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons — Matthew McFarland, Bailey Pinkelman, Noah McFarland, Alex Pinkelman, Joseph McFarland, Tyson McFarland, Preston Pinkelman, Jonathan McFarland, and Simon McFarland.
Honorary pallbearers will be her 10 granddaughters — Jessica Phelps, Madison McFarland, Vanessa McFarland, Adrianna McFarland, Katie McFarland, Morgan McFarland, Ellasyn Pinkelman, Amelia McFarland, Brooklyn McFarland, and Maggie McFarland.
Marietta Laura was born on September 8, 1946, in Hartington, Nebraska, to Andrew and Marcella (Schmitt) Kathol. She went to District 87 rural school near Crofton and graduated from Crofton High School. Marietta started working for Sacred Heart Hospital at the switchboard until she married Eldon Dean McFarland on November 4, 1967, in Crofton. Marietta worked at many different post offices in northeast Nebraska and was the Postmaster in Crofton until her retirement.
She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. Marietta volunteered at the church and for the St. Rose school library for many years. She worked at Main Street Treasures and also facilitated classes for divorced and widowed people. Marietta volunteered to help people with their taxes in Yankton, SD. She always enjoyed going to her kids’ and grandchildren’s activities through the years.
Marietta is survived by her five children and spouses: Dan McFarland of Crofton, Travis (Stephanie) McFarland of Lincoln, Jon (Michelle) McFarland of Phillips, Karen (Chad) Pinkelman of Stromsburg, Shane (Lisa) McFarland of Fergus Falls, MN; 19 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three sisters Marlene Hynes of Crofton, Janet (Mike) Pinkelman of Verdigre, Audrey Cover of Lincoln; two brothers Larry (Diane) Kathol of Lincoln, Bruce (LuAnn) Kathol of Flippin, AR; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Marcella Kathol; husband Eldon on November 18, 1992, at the age of 48 years; parents-in-law Ray and Eileen McFarland; brothers-in-law Pete Hynes, Bill Cover, and Dennis McFarland; sisters-in-law Susan McFarland, and Raeleen Junck.
