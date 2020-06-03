Tom Meyers, 68, of Yankton died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
No services are planned and arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Updated: June 4, 2020 @ 6:29 am
