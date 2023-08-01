Gary Bowers

Gary Bowers

Gary Lee Bowers, age 79, of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be at a future date.