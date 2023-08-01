Gary Bowers

Gary Lee Bowers, age 79, of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be at a future date.
Visitation with family present will be on Wednesday from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Gary Lee was born on March 6, 1944, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Bernie and Irene Johanna (Weddingfeld) Bowers. He grew up in Winside, Nebraska, and graduated from Winside High School in 1963. After high school, Gary began working for Kansas-Nebraska Energy which later became Kinder Morgan. Gary moved to Hartington and worked for KN Energy for 39 years until he retired at the age of 58. Gary married Barbara Ann Tycz on October 19, 1988, in Hartington and their wedding was blessed in the Catholic Church on May 20, 2015.
Gary was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, and card player. He spent many hours with his “hunting and fishing buddies” over the years — Darrell Kathol, Gene Wohlman, Frannie Dreesen, Gene Kathol, Dan Kathol, Bill Christiansen, and Tom Cobler, to name a few. He loved to fish with Bill Christiansen, Roger Merkel, Bob Schumacher and Leo Schulte. Gary also liked to go to the casino and attend horse races. Gary enjoyed having coffee with the guys on a daily basis. He was an avid sports fan, following the Huskers, Yankees, and loved watching sports on tv. Gary had a standing golf tee time at noon on Saturdays. He golfed with Vern Neuhalfen, Gerry Hoffart, Bob Schumacher, Merlin Weddingfeld, Mitch Miller and Tom Cobler. Gary always had a knack for remembering everyone’s shots and scores for each hole and round. Maybe to make sure everyone was being honest. Ha. Gary did play softball in his younger years during the Hartington men’s league years. He also enjoyed spending time with Barb, his daughters, his grandkids, and his siblings and their families.
Gary is survived by his wife Barb of Hartington; four daughters: Pam (Doug) Schlaefli of Tabor, SD, Penny (Norm) Pinkelman of Columbus, Paula (John) Buhrmann of Lincoln, Bernice (Adam) Yilk of Plainview; eight grandchildren: Amanda Pinkelman and Patrick Ducey, Michael Gall, Kyland Pinkelman, Paige Gall, Zachary Schlaefli, Jameson Yilk, McKenzie Yilk, and Brynlee Yilk; one great-granddaughter: Zoey McKamy; a sister, Karen Hartmann of Winside; brother Dennis (Lois) Bowers of Winside; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Bernie and Irene Bowers, brother Larry (Shirley) Bowers; brother-in-law Owen “Tuffy” Hartmann; niece Tami Hartmann.
