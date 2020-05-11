Dennis R. Doering, age 72, of Viborg, South Dakota, died peacefully at his home surrounded by all his family on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Private family services will be held for Dennis with inurnment at the Carlson Cemetery in rural Viborg. Military honors will be performed by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 of Yankton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Dennis R. Doering was born March 8, 1948 in Yankton, South Dakota to Jesse and Opal (Anderson) Doering. He was baptized and confirmed at Elim Lutheran Church in rural Viborg. Dennis attended District 82 taking 3rd and 4th grade in the same year. He went to one year at Viborg High School and then graduated from Freeman High School in 1965. On July 25, 1968, Dennis married Nancy Huber in Menno, SD. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1968 and joined the Nuclear Submarine Program. After completing basic and “A” School as a Machinist Mate, he was assigned to the aircraft carrier, USS Hornet, in the spring of 1969. He was onboard for the recovery of Apollo 11 moon landing space capsule. In August, Dennis was transferred to Nuclear School at Mare Island in Vallejo, CA, and then to FPTU in Idaho Falls, ID. He was selected to be an instructor of NPTU for two years. In 1972, Dennis went to AC & R School in San Diego for three months. He received orders to Engalls Shipyard for precommissioning crew for the USS Parche. Dennis was transferred to Charleston Naval Base in South Carolina and stayed onboard the USS Parche until December 1976 when he was transferred to the USS Sturgeon. He was fully discharged in July 1977 and then returned to Viborg, South Dakota to farm with his father.
Along with farming, Dennis began his career in nuclear power in 1980. He worked at 18 sites with various companies, the last being Diversified Technology. He was assigned to Fort Calhoun Nuclear Power Station in 1985. Dennis retired from farming in 2000 and from Fort Calhoun in 2013. He became lifelong friends with Marlyn, Al, Joe and Scott at the plant. Dennis loved the smell of fresh tilled soil and just-cut alfalfa. He especially loved watching his grandchildren develop and grow into kind and loving people. He loved attending the many sporting events they participated in and he was their biggest fan. Above all else, his sense of humor was quick and witty. He proudly served to MAKE AMERICA GREAT! He will be greatly missed.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Nancy Doering of Viborg; two children, Stephani (Jim) Reinhardt of Yankton and Brett (Shana) Doering of Alcester, SD; eight grandchildren: Ty and Kellen Soulek, Jessica and Emily Reinhardt, Shenia, Gavin, Jaxon and Elly Doering.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Alvin Doering.
