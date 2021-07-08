Ruth Ann Steffen age 72 of Menominee, Nebraska died on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her husband and all 9 of her children after a 7-week battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Menominee.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 11, at church, from 2-5:00 p.m. with a Chaplet, Rosary & Vigil Service at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, NE.
Pallbearers will be Brodie Christensen, Parker Steffen, Dylan Steffen, Chris Steffen, Hunter Antrobus, Breanna Stakemiller, Travis Lowery, Clara Steffen, Luxi Aguirre. Honorary pallbearers will be Ruth Ann’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ruth Ann was born on March 30, 1949 to Ralph T. and Clara (Perk) Kleinschmit at her grandpa Perk’s farm house west of Crofton, NE. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic grade school and Mount Marty High School in Yankton.
In her younger years Ruth babysat and cleaned houses, worked at the Treasure Chest gift shop, Stupenagels Hatchery & Red Owl grocery.
Ruth had thoughts of going into the medical field until she met the love of her life, Roman John Steffen, on November 5, 1965 at a MMHS event & asked him to dance. They married on December 28, 1968 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, SD. She and Roman had 11 children. Her medical dream was put into practice by caring for her own children.
Ruth was a stay-at-home mom and homeschooled 5 of her children.
Roman’s farming jobs took them from Yankton, to Scotland SD, then Bloomfield and Creighton Ne, finally making their permanent home near her Kleinschmit grandparents’ homestead of Menominee Ne. She lived a life of service to her family, church and community. Faith & family was her focus. She attended kids’ and grandkids’ music, sporting, awards and theatre events. With her sewing, crocheting, knitting and embroidery talents, she created many gifts for family & friends. She loved cooking, canning, gardening & flowers. All who dropped by were welcome around her table to enjoy a meal and were often sent home with something fresh from the garden or baked goods, as well as a big hug, “I love you!” and “Guardian Angels go with you!”
Ruth loved the Eucharist, attending daily Mass, and was devoted to the Blessed Mother Mary, the Rosary & the Divine Mercy Chaplet. She held an hour of adoration for many years. She belonged to Christian Mothers, a Charismatic Prayer Group, 2 church choirs. She cared for her elderly great-aunt & visited nursing home residents, was the head of the funeral committee, a church money counter, and a sacristan. Jesus rewarded and blessed her with a holy death surrounded by her family in prayer.
Ruth is survived by her husband Roman of Menominee; four daughters Carol Christensen of Yankton, SD, Mary (Ben) Rodgers of Ankeny, IA, Sara (Nick) Antrobus of Yankton, SD, Jennifer (Ryan) Aguirre of Yankton, SD; five sons Louis (Sonja) Steffen of Hartington, Daryl (Renee) Steffen Wichita Falls, TX, Tom (Toria) Steffen of Akron, IA, Bill (Christina) Steffen of Osmond, NE, Pete (Nancy) Steffen of Volin, SD; 30 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 sisters Kathy (Chip) Brewer of Yankton, SD, Barb Hansen of Yankton, SD; three brothers Joe (Bobbie) Kleinschmit of Yankton, SD, Kevin (Deb) Kleinschmit of Menominee, NE, Frank (Roberta) Kleinschmit of St. Helena, NE; many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Clara (Perk) Kleinschmit; two sons John R. Steffen on 7/6/1987, Christopher P. Steffen on 1/15/1987; five premature births — AnnaMarie, Barb, Bob, Don and Donna, mother and father-in-law Coletta (Maly) & Gilbert Steffen; son-in-law Barry Christensen; daughter-in-law Becky (Antrobus) Steffen; premature grandchildren; brother-in-law Ole Hansen.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 9, 2021
Commented