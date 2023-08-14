Marcelene Schmitt

Marcelene Schmitt, age 83, of St. Helena, NE, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday August 16, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Menominee, NE, with Rev. James Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Menominee, NE.