Duane Vernon Metz, age 87 of Yankton, SD died on Thursday, September 03, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, NE with Reverend Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be on Thursday, at church, from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Social distancing will be observed at the visitation and the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, NE. To watch a live stream of the service, please visit www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Pallbearers will be Paul Maibaum, Joe Maibaum, Jeff Maibaum, Bill Maibaum, Mike Maibaum, Tony Maibaum, and Doug Metz. Honorary pallbearers will be Alan Metz, Jim Metz, Gene Metz, Kay Armstrong, Nancy Potts, Mary Dittrich, Sandy Mellen, Mark & Shar Peterson.
Duane Vernon Metz was born on January 18th, 1933 to Vernard Arthur and Harriet Lucille (Inch) Metz. He lived with his parents and grandparents in the Mission Hill area. He attended elementary school in Mission Hill, completed two years of high school at Gayville and the last two years at Yankton High, graduating in 1950. Duane worked at Tielke Motors until December of 1952. He enlisted in the Army Security Agency in January of 1953. Duane spent approximately 9 months in cryptography school and basic training in the states and served two years in Germany.
Duane graduated from Southern State College in Springfield, South Dakota during the summer of 1961. He received a Master of Arts Degree from University of South Dakota Vermillion in 1966. Duane was employed as a mathematics and physics instructor at Parkston High School from 1961 until he retired in the spring of 1994. Duane married Ann Maibaum on August 18th, 1986 in Stanton, Nebraska with close friend Father Tim Lange officiating.
Duane did painting and repair work in the summers and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, waterskiing, and working in the garden. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 791, South Dakota Education Association, and the National Rifle Association. He was also a member of the National Education Association while teaching and a member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Duane is survived by his sister Kay Armstrong of Fort Collins, CO; four brothers Jim (Sue) Metz of Walls, MS, Gene (Linda) Metz of Phoenix, AZ, Alan (Lenora) Metz of Fayetteville, AR, and Doug (Barb) Metz of Matthews, NC; brother-in-law Konrad (Darlene) Maibaum of Crofton, Nebraska; many nieces and nephews and their families.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Harriett Metz; wife, Ann in September 2017; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Joseph and Minnie Maibaum; two brothers-in-law Dave Armstrong and Vern Maibaum.
Memorials may be directed to Parkston High School Mathematics and Physics Department, 102 A South Chapman Drive, Parkston, SD 57366 or the Heartland Humane Society, 3400 SD 50, Yankton, SD 57078.
Cards or local memorials may be sent to Nancy Potts 89853 559th Ave. St. Helena, NE 68774.
September 8, 2020
