Joyce Lukkes

Joyce (Talsma) Lukkes, 90, of Springfield, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Alpine Village in Verdigre, NE.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Friedensberg Bible Church in rural Avon, SD. Burial is in the Pioneer Cemetery in rural Avon.