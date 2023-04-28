Riley Gall

Riley Raymond Gall, age 77, of Yankton, South Dakota; the heart of a man with the biggest, softest, and most gentle soul, beat for the last time on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill, South Dakota, with Pastor Mary Hendricks Wilkens officiating. Burial will be in Vangen Lutheran Cemetery in Mission Hill.