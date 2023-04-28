Riley Gall

Riley Raymond Gall, age 77, of Yankton, South Dakota; the heart of a man with the biggest, softest, and most gentle soul, beat for the last time on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill, South Dakota, with Pastor Mary Hendricks Wilkens officiating. Burial will be in Vangen Lutheran Cemetery in Mission Hill.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Riley was born in Burke, South Dakota, to Ray and Luella Gall of Fairfax, South Dakota, on August 15, 1945. He grew up in a loving family home on his parents’ farm (Gall Homestead). Riley’s journey in faith began at Hope Congregational of Fairfax, SD where he went to Sunday School, was confirmed, sang in the church choir, and sang in multiple quartets. He attended Star Valley Country School for all eight years before graduating from Fairfax High. Riley then went on to attend Yankton College, Yankton, South Dakota, and Southern State College, Springfield, South Dakota, majoring in Electronics and Music. While attending Southern State, Riley met his lifelong love and companion, Janiece Mollet. Together, they enjoyed a growing deep friendship and made wedding plans following graduation. They were married on September 13, 1969, on a hot fall day at Nathanael Lutheran Church, Alcester, South Dakota. As newlyweds, they lost their first home in a tornado. Despite this misfortune, their faith saw them through. While living 47 years in Yankton, he worked at Mollet Music, Dale/Vishay Electronics, Gurney’s, Radio Shack and later as a long-haul trucker.
Riley was brought up playing guitar in the Gall family band “The Mello Tones.” Even as adults, Riley and his sister, Nola would come together whenever they could to play again. During college Riley played all over the Midwest in “Sons of Chaplin;” recently you could find Riley’s own band “The Missouri Magic Band” playing in clubs and at special events in the area.
Riley and his wife had a love for camping and nature, making summer campouts a tradition. There you’d find Riley playing with the kids and grandkids who adored him, as did any furry friend that crossed his path. Another one of Riley’s loves was the Packers and the New York Yankees, of which he’s followed since he was a boy.
Anyone that has met Riley can attest to his kind soul and his giving heart. He was a man of few words but endless songs. His beautiful music and soul will be missed as he enters God’s kingdom.
Riley Raymond Gall was a quiet and always kind person to all who knew and loved him. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 54 years, Janiece and their sons: Benjamin (Jean) Gall, Adam Gall, and John (Sydney) Gall, as well as his seven living grandchildren: Derek, Maggie, Christian, Brooklynn, Olivia, Riley J. and Bodey. He also leaves behind his only sibling, Nola (Sibby) LoNigro of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania.
Having gone to heaven before his Papa was grandson Dalton (2001) and his parents, Raymond and LuElla Gall.
Commented