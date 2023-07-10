Emily (Emmy) Gorman

Emily (Emmy) Gorman

Our beautiful loving daughter Emily (Emmy) Brynn Gorman, age 13, joined God in Heaven on July 4, 2023, following a boating accident.

Emmy was born on January 25th, 2010, in Sioux Falls, SD to Stacy and Eric Gorman. Emmy was going into 8th grade at Harrisburg North Middle School in Sioux Falls, SD.