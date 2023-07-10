Emily (Emmy) Gorman

Our beautiful loving daughter Emily (Emmy) Brynn Gorman, age 13, joined God in Heaven on July 4, 2023, following a boating accident.
Emmy was born on January 25th, 2010, in Sioux Falls, SD to Stacy and Eric Gorman. Emmy was going into 8th grade at Harrisburg North Middle School in Sioux Falls, SD.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at Central Church.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Central Church, 3100 W. Ralph Rd, Sioux Falls, SD 57108. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Emmy loved spending time with her sisters, parents, family, and her 2 pugs Frankie and Ruby. She always wanted to get another dog, but mom and dad said no. She would often text pictures of cute dogs she would want or prepare PowerPoint presentations as to why we should get another pet. She had a very big heart for animals.
Emmy was such a blessing to everyone she knew. She had many friends, whom she loved very much. She was a night owl and would stay up late joking, laughing, and playing games with them. She loved having sleepovers and having a great time with them. She had such a caring heart for everyone and valued every one of her relationships.
Emmy was a past dancer and previously on a cheer team. She ran cross country for the last 2 years and recently became very involved in volleyball and was training really hard to try to get on the Nationals team next year. When not at her lessons she would always be setting the net up in the backyard and wanting to go hit the ball around.
Emmy loved spending her summers at Lake Madison. She loved boating, tubing, skiing, and kneeboarding. Emmy loved watching movies, TV shows, and playing video and board games. She loved going on vacations with her family, especially on cruises. She loved doing her own nails and was really good at it. She had an insatiable love for root beer. She would always be asking if we could run to the gas station and pick one up. She was so creative and loved doing diamond paintings and different arts and crafts and hung her pieces on the walls of her room. She loved trying new things and always spent time researching the best way to do them. She loved baking and making things for her family to snack on.
Emmy was extraordinarily smart and was a quick learner, she especially excelled in math and was her family’s go-to person for almost anything that needed to be figured out and all things technology related. Throughout the years, there were many times that she was chosen as student of the month at her school.
For those that knew her well, she had a very silly side. She had the most beautiful smile, freckles, hazel eyes, and the best laugh. Emmy recently had braces put in and while she was initially hesitant about getting them, she became excited about picking out her next rubber band color for them. Emmy was very excited about learning to drive and would always ask what kind of car she was going to get. Mom and Dad joked with her and said she gets to drive Mom’s mini-van. She did not approve.
Among some of the many things she loved were: her 2 pugs, sleeping in, shopping at the mall, Target, Aerie, Offline, and Ulta. She also loved getting her nails done, movies, going to her Wednesday night church youth group, vanilla ice cream, mac and cheese from Noodles and Company, going to Juice Stop for a Coaches Choice, the Vanilla Bean and Carmel Brule Frappuccino’s from Starbucks, barbecue chips, popcorners, extra cheddar goldfish, quesadillas, and wearing fuzzy Christmas socks, sweat pants, and sweatshirts.
Words cannot capture what a beautiful soul Emmy is, her unique personality, or how much she is loved and cherished by her parents, sisters, friends, family, and all those that knew her.
Emmy is survived by her parents Eric and Stacy Gorman, her sisters, Brooke and Molly; her grandparents, Marty and Brenda Collins, Michael and Cynthia Gorman, and Milo and Ellie Olson; many uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends.
