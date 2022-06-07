Arthur Bartlett Jun 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arthur Lockwood Bartlett, 85, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.Memorial services and burial of his cremated remains will occur in Spaulding, Nebraska, at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Driver Hauling Grain 22 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesNew ‘Smishing’ Scam Uses Texts To Steal Personal InformationWas A Mountain Lion Spotted In Yankton Last Weekend?Woman Pulled From River Near Lake Yankton2 Critically Injured In AccidentDaily Record: ArrestsYoumans Transitions To New Role With CityLyle O’DonnellJeremy GrossVermillion Suspect Charged In Stabbing Incident‘Deadliest Days’ Images CommentedLetter: ‘Evil Rules This Country’ (39)Buffalo Massacre And Who We Really Are (36)Letter: Aborted Nation (28)Letter: ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ (23)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (18)Our American Battlefield (15)Amendment C Made Simple (14)Letter: Stop Spending Overseas (14)A Powerhouse Storm And The Warning Signs (13)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (10)Mental Health And The LGBTQ Issue (9)Letter: Be Positive! (8)Letter: Democracy Or Democratic Republic? (7)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (6)Letter: Some Perspective (6)A Dusty Old Storm (5)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (5)Guns: Everything Old Is New Again (4)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (3)Hollywood, Like Society, Has Trouble With The Truth (3)Letter: Servants, Not Lords (3)City Mulls The Rate Of Rates (2)To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)Rules Board Gets To Work (1)All SD Voters Have A Stake In June 7 Election (1)Letter: America’s Wildlife Crisis (1)Recreational Cannabis Certified For Ballot In SD (1)Letter: Deny CO2 Pipeline Request (1)Pandemic Amps Up Mental Health Stress For All Ages (1)The Arguments Against Ukraine Aid (1)Amendment C Aims To Undercut Democracy (1)Governor’s Advice To Girls Staters: Bring Joy (1)Registration Open For ‘Step Big’ Walk For Parkinson’s In SF (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)SD Report: Noem’s Daughter Got Special Treatment (1)A Struggle Of Identity (1)South Dakota Teachers Face Stress As Politics, Culture War Seep Into Classrooms (1)‘Lost&Found’ Organization Expands Its Role In Suicide Prevention (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented