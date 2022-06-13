Neta Grace Thompson, 101, of Yankton, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton with the Rev. Katie Ricke officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Memorials may be sent to the First United Methodist Church at 207 W. 11th Street in Yankton, SD 57078.

 