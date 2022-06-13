Neta Thompson Jun 13, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Neta Grace Thompson, 101, of Yankton, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton with the Rev. Katie Ricke officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Memorials may be sent to the First United Methodist Church at 207 W. 11th Street in Yankton, SD 57078. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated Jun 10, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Full-Time Custodial Position - Crofton Community School Jun 11, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSamantha ‘Sam’ HerrboldtCrissey Prevails In Yankton County Sheriff’s RaceSamantha ‘Sam’ HerrboldtIn Health, Athletics And Life, Rhoades Had Major ImpactJames ‘Jim’ RemboldJennifer McBrideTroubling TrendDaily Record: ArrestsMegan LemonAn Ice Touch Images CommentedLetter: ‘Evil Rules This Country’ (60)Buffalo Massacre And Who We Really Are (36)Letter: ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ (23)Uvalde: What The Left Refuses To Consider (19)Letter: ‘Intolerable’ (16)Our American Battlefield (15)Amendment C Made Simple (14)Letter: Stop Spending Overseas (14)Letter: Dismantling Democracy (14)A Powerhouse Storm And The Warning Signs (13)Mental Health And The LGBTQ Issue (9)Letter: Some Perspective (8)Letter: ‘Stand For The USA’ (7)Letter: Democracy Or Democratic Republic? (7)Letter: Cuba Libre (5)A Dusty Old Storm (5)Guns: Everything Old Is New Again (4)Hollywood, Like Society, Has Trouble With The Truth (3)Letter: Servants, Not Lords (3)Amendment C’s Demise: A Message? (2)City Mulls The Rate Of Rates (2)The Arguments Against Ukraine Aid (2)Summer Travel: The Biggest Problem We Face (1)To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone (1)All SD Voters Have A Stake In June 7 Election (1)Recreational Cannabis Certified For Ballot In SD (1)Letter: Deny CO2 Pipeline Request (1)Amendment C Aims To Undercut Democracy (1)Governor’s Advice To Girls Staters: Bring Joy (1)Registration Open For ‘Step Big’ Walk For Parkinson’s In SF (1)SD Report: Noem’s Daughter Got Special Treatment (1)A Struggle Of Identity (1)South Dakota Teachers Face Stress As Politics, Culture War Seep Into Classrooms (1)‘Lost&Found’ Organization Expands Its Role In Suicide Prevention (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented