Agnes F. Brewer, age 91, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Agnes F. Brewer was born December 18, 1928, in Geddes, South Dakota, to Roy and Agnes (Scherer) Wood. Her mother died 4 days later and Agnes went to live with her grandmother and aunts near Wagner, South Dakota. Her aunt Hattie took a major role in Agnes’s upbringing. Agnes worked at the State Hospital in Yankton for a few years. She married Francis Brewer in August of 1949 and moved to the army base in Edgemont, South Dakota and later California. They moved back to South Dakota in 1974 and Agnes graduated from Springfield University. She then attended USD in Vermillion and began working as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor at the Human Services Center in Yankton.
Agnes was always keeping herself busy, whether it was getting involved with writing, artwork or collecting fossils. She loved collecting fossils with her family and traded them all over the world. She was an artist, creating artwork from paintings to glass table tops to wood carvings. She joined a writers group and even had some of her poems published.
Survivors include her three children: Roberta Brewer of Yankton, South Dakota; Lauren (Verlyn) Tieszen of Freeman, South Dakota and Pat Brewer of Yankton; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis Brewer; son, John Brewer; and two sisters, Betty Nelsen and Pearl Sully.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 9, 2020
