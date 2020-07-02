Gay Lynn (Konrad) was born Friday, March 30, 1945 to Paul and Esther (Bietz) Klemme in Scotland, South Dakota. Following high school graduation she attended Southern State Teacher’s College in Springfield, SD where she received a Bachelor Degree in Education.
Gay Lynn married Ken Konrad October 4, 1963 in Kaylor, SD. She began her career in a country school and then became a teacher for the Scotland School District. Gay Lynn was very passionate and concerned about each and every one of her students. Gay Lynn was also co-owner of the Kaylor Locker with her husband Ken for 59 years where she spent many hours working side by side with Kenny, running the family business.
Gay Lynn had a passion for gardening and shopping for antiques. She loved having coffee with her friends and cooking for her family. Gay Lynn and Kenny took pride in and care of their farm where she was born and raised. She enjoyed taking care of her animals especially Barney and Abby the family donkey and mule.
Gay Lynn was a member of the Scotland Chapter of the Red Hat Society. She played the organ for many years at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kaylor.
Gay Lynn was a very outgoing and witty story teller who loved music, FOX News and Dr. Phil. Being a kind and caring individual she was a true friend to many.
Gay Lynn died Thursday, June 29, 2020 at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton at the age of 75.
Gay Lynn is survived by her husband Ken of Kaylor, SD; son Chris Konrad and his wife Kristi of Mitchell, SD; sister Paula (George) Bauder of Scotland, SD; many nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service was held with Pastor Dan Brimmer officiating.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 3, 2020
Commented