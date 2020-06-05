Tom Meyers, age 68, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
No services are planned and arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Thomas James Meyers was born July 17, 1951 in Yankton, South Dakota to James and Elaine (Sorenson) Meyers. Tom worked for Wilson Trailer in Yankton until his retirement in 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Doreen Meyers of Yankton; two sons, Mark and Ryan Meyers of California and four grandchildren.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 6, 2020
Commented