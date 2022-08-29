Funeral services for Lila M. Tangeman, age 87, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Lila died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond, Nebraska.
Lila Mae Tangeman was born May 31, 1935, to Richard Lukens and Gladys (Lindner) Lukens. She attended country school through the sixth-grade northeast of Bloomfield. On June 6, 1954, Lila was united in marriage to Dale Tangeman at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. To this union two sons were born, Monte Dale and Joey Gene.
Lila worked many jobs over the years, and most were in the food industry between cooking and waiting tables. They included the Devil’s Nest Bar, the Village Inn, First Trinity School, Good Samaritan Center, Stockmen’s Café “Shorty’s”, and the final years at Curt’s Lanes. She was well known for her fried chicken.
Lila was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; oldest son, Monte; her parents, Richard and Gladys; sisters, Fae Sonnichsen and Betty (Harold) Hill; brother, Robert Lukens; and brother-in-law, Leon Tangeman.
She is survived by her son, Joe (Deb) Tangeman of Bloomfield; grandchildren, Kurt (Kylie) Tangeman, Jonathan Tangeman, and Nicole Tangeman; great-grandchildren, Graci, Hendrix, and Monroe Tangeman and Sevastion, Savina, and Savonte Tangeman; sister-in-law, Dorothy Tangeman; and many nieces and nephews.
