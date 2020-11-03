Mary Joan Potts of Yankton and formerly of Fordyce, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Angelhaus Senior Living in Yankton.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
