Inez L. Nielsen of Burbank, South Dakota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 18th, from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion, SD.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19th at the First Baptist Church of Vermillion with Rev. Elmer “Sandy” Aakre officiating. A committal ceremony will be held immediately following the service at the Gayville Cemetery of Gayville, SD. A funeral luncheon will be held at the Eagle’s Club of Vermillion following the committal ceremony.
Inez was born July 4, 1935, in Mitchell, South Dakota, to LeRoy and Helen Ruth (Browning) Mincks. Inez Nielsen was a lover of family, friends, fun, and fishing. Inez married the love of her life, Robert Nielsen, in September of 1954 where the two raised a family of three children and remained happily married for 59 years. Inez worked for Mutual of Omaha for over 30 years before she retired to travel and spend much of her time with family and friends fishing and camping. This love of the outdoors was passed onto her many grandchildren and great grandchildren who frequently joined in the camping fun to celebrate her annual special Fourth of July birthday. Inez also loved dearly her faithful companion “King Elvis” who provided her great comfort and joy in the remaining years of her beautiful life. Inez will be remembered for her infectious laugh, sharp wit, and ability to bring all together as family.
Inez is survived by her daughter, Ronda Miller of Omaha, NE, her son, Scott (Joan) Nielsen of Burbank, SD, and son-in-law, Leo Dewitt of Omaha, NE, her sister, Marjorie Nickels of Humboldt, KS; her brothers, Darryl (Bev) and Gary (Nancy) Mincks, both of Vermillion, grandchildren, Heather Hamann (Travis), Racheal Chhong, Melissa Gates (Scott), Michaela Bruner (John), Matt Miller (Sarah), 14 great-grandchildren, and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Nielsen; daughter, Amber DeWitt, four brothers: Leo, Clifford, LaMoine, and Kenneth Mincks; five sisters, Deloris Clarke, Betty Codgill, Lorraine Harkness, Helen Kodlacher, and Opal Johnson.
Memorials and donations may be directed to the 1st Baptist Church, 101 East Main Street, Vermillion, SD 57069.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
