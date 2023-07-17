Inez Nielsen

Inez Nielsen

Inez L. Nielsen of Burbank, South Dakota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 18th, from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion, SD.