Charlotte Walton, 89, of Springdale, Arkansas, and formerly of Newcastle, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. She was the wife of LaVern “Vern” Walton.

Graveside services will be on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge, Nebraska.  

Visitation will be on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Her son is Joseph Walton.