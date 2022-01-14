Charlotte Walton Jan 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charlotte Walton, 89, of Springdale, Arkansas, and formerly of Newcastle, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. She was the wife of LaVern “Vern” Walton.Graveside services will be on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Her son is Joseph Walton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs PART-TIME SPORTSWRITER - Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Jan 14, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan Arrested After Pot Brownie IncidentOpponents Of Masking Vent At School BoardCrofton Hotel Offers Spirited Look In ‘Ghost Hunters’ SeriesDouglas LangeArrests Made In Wagner DeathBo FuksCyril ‘Cy’ PromesLeona CwachWinter Weather Advisory Issued For Yankton AreaRichard (Dick) Weverstad Images CommentedLetter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (30)Letter: A 1/6 Question (27)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (18)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (16)Coincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (15)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (8)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (3)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (2)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
