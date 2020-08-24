Larry Gene Hebbert, age 80, of rural Scotland, South Dakota, died Friday, August, 21 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral Services are pending with the Goglin Funeral Home in Scotland.
