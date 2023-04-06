Francis Laffey

Francis D. Laffey, age 84 of Yankton, passed away, Monday, April 3, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Monday, April 10 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton.
A memorial Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton.
Francis was born March 11, 1939, to Mark and Dorothy (Horstmeyer) Laffey in Stickney, SD. He graduated from small engine repair school. Francis married Jeanne Martin June 12, 1962, in Mitchell, SD.
Francis worked for years as a mechanic, doing boat motor repair and lawn service. He was a wiz at fixing toy tractors. He loved to go to auctions, looking for a bargain, which he could refurbish, especially toys. He truly was a kid at heart. He enjoyed going to toy shows and had quite a collection of toy tractors. Francis loved to talk to people. Everyone he met was a friend. Francis was a member of Moose Lodge and Tri-State Old Iron Association.
Francis is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jeanne; siblings, Lennis and Marie Laffey of Mitchell, SD, Dallas and Joyce Laffey of Tripp, SD and Carol Larsen of St. Helena, Nebraska along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Dorothy Laffey and sister, Sharon Sorenson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Francis to The Center, 900 Whiting Drive, Yankton, SD.
Commented