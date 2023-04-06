Francis Laffey
Courtesy Photo

Francis D. Laffey, age 84 of Yankton, passed away, Monday, April 3, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Monday, April 10 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton.