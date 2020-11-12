Mary Schaefer-Roper, age 62, of St. Helena, Nebraska, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. Due to the COVID restrictions face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be required to attend the service. To watch the livestream, please visit Mary’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are: Joseph Ketter, Joe Wipf, Jr., Alexander Ketter, Brandon Lloyd, Evan Lloyd and Justin Rosenbaum. Honorary pallbearers are Mary’s sister, Connie Wipf; grandchildren, Eli and Odin and all her nieces and nephews.
Mary Schaefer-Roper was born September 15, 1958, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Joseph Jr. and Betty (Jacobson) Ketter. She grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1977. She then began working at America State Bank in Yankton which later became First Dakota National Bank. She married Robert Schaefer in May of 1980 and together had two children: Laura and Michael. She continued working at First Dakota until she took a job with the First National Bank Card Center in Yankton which she continued for 24 years. During this time, Mary began attending Mount Marty College, part time, graduating in 2006 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. She married Fred Roper in May of 2007 and together moved to St. Helena, Nebraska. Along with working at the bank card center, Mary also worked, for the last 12 years, at Walmart in Yankton.
Mary loved the arts. She enjoyed painting, drawing, photography, and crafting attending many craft shows. She enjoyed country line dancing and adored cats. Mary was a lover of all living things who had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. She loved being a grandma not only to her grandchildren but also her grandkitties.
Survivors include her husband, Fred Roper of St. Helena, Nebraska; two children: Laura (Kenny) Swanson of Yankton, South Dakota and Michael Schaefer of Omaha, Nebraska; two grandchildren: Eli and Odin; two grandkitties: Coconut and Dolce; her mother, Betty Ketter of Yankton; sister, Connie Wipf of Yankton; brother, Joe (Barb) Ketter of Yankton and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Ketter Jr.; sister, Bonnie Walter; nephew, Joshua Wipf and maternal grandmother, Oda Schutonus.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 13, 2020
