Francis Hunhoff, age 57, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly at the farm on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at St. Agnes Sigel Catholic Church in rural Utica, South Dakota, with Reverend Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be in Sigel Cemetery in rural Utica.
Visitation is from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with a rosary and vigil service at 4:00 p.m.
The public is invited to attend any of the services for Francis or they may view the livestream of the Mass by visiting www.facebook.com/WintzRay.
Pallbearers are Michael Hunhoff, Troy Hunhoff, Jeff Herrboldt, Dave Kuehler, JD Drotzmann, and Mike Shutt. Honorary Pallbearers are Jack Herrboldt, Austen Herrboldt, and Phyllis Hunhoff.
Francis Hunhoff was born February 19, 1964, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Edward and Catherine (McDonald) Hunhoff. He grew up on the family farm near Utica, South Dakota and attended Klimisch Country School near Utica and later Beadle Elementary in Yankton. He graduated from Yankton High School in 1982. Following high school, he continued to pursue his dream of farming alongside his dad. Francis met the love of his life, Kristi Rothschadl, in 1985, and they married on April 25th, 1987, in Vermillion, South Dakota. Together, they raised three beautiful children. Francis was a man of few words, but through his actions, he instilled strong Midwestern morals and values in his children.
Francis was a selfless, reliable, hardworking man who always put the needs of others first. He would do anything for anyone. He was a dedicated Raiders fan, enjoyed raising goats on the farm and was a wonderful steward of the land. Francis never asked for much and would often say he was the richest man because he had everything he needed with his family and his farm. Francis cared dearly for his wife, loved family gatherings, and cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Kristi Hunhoff of Yankton, South Dakota; three children: Elizabeth (Jeff) Herrboldt of Lennox, South Dakota; Michael (Erika) Hunhoff of Boulder, Colorado; and Troy (Katie) Hunhoff of Utica, South Dakota; three grandchildren: Jack, Austen and Phyllis; mother, Catherine Hunhoff of Utica; sister, Mary Hunhoff of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother, Joseph (Suzanne) Hunhoff of Bloomfield, Nebraska; and his beloved chocolate lab, Sable.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Hunhoff; sister, Phyllis Hunhoff; father and mother-in-law, William and Elizabeth Rothschadl; brother-in-law, Ronnie Rothschadl and sister-in-law, Carol Sampson.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 27, 2021
