Wanda ‘Lois’ Larson

Wanda ‘Lois’ Larson

Wanda “Lois” Larson, 91, of Liberty, Missouri, and formerly a longtime resident of Sturgis and Wakonda, South Dakota, entered heaven on January 25th, 2023. Forever faithful to God, Lois was a steward of the gift of music and was a friend to everyone, everywhere.

Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Hansen Funeral Chapel in Irene, South Dakota, Monday, January, 30th, with Services beginning at 10:30 a.m.