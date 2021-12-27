Jeffrey Gudahl, age 66, of Yankton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Yankton, SD, with Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD, and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
On Thursday, December 7, 2021, Jeff Gudahl passed away at the age of 66 at his home, Jeff was born on September 17, 1955, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Maynard and Myrtle Gudahl. He graduated from Yankton High School. He worked for Cimpl Meat Packing Co, and 1st National Bank of Omaha (Credit Card Division), had a passion in woodworking making full-size lawn ornaments for everyday and holiday seasons, along with making flowerpots out of landscape timber. He was an active member with The United Church of Christ. His hobbies were woodworking, fishing, bowling and umpiring baseball. In 2010, Jeff was inducted into the SD Baseball Hall of Fame as an Umpire.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Maynard, and his mother, Myrtle.
He is survived by his 3 brothers, Ken (Joan) Eaton CO, Terry (Diane) Oklahoma City, OK and Bob (Deb), Grundy Center IA, 9 nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and nephews and 1 great-great-nephew.
