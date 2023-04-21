George Cwach

George Edward Cwach, 66, passed away peacefully, from natural causes, at his home on April 8, 2023.
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m., with a 4 p.m. Memorial Service, Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota.
George was born on December 5, 1956, in Tyndall, SD as the second son of Leo J. and Wilma (Williams) Cwach. George attended Tyndall Grade School through the 4th grade before moving to Yankton with his family. George graduated from Yankton High School with the class of 1975, where he had been active in theatre and speech activities. He then graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the University of S. Dak., Vermillion, in 1979, where he served in the Student Senate and the Program Committee.
After graduation, he worked as a reporter for the Madison Daily Leader, Madison, SD. Later he traveled as a representative for the Midland Atlas Co., Milbank. SD. He then became a traveling professional photographer across the United States for the J. C. Penney Co. When he returned to Yankton in 2000, he worked for Stockmen’s Livestock & Yankton Livestock yards as well as Domino’s Pizza. He enjoyed working with livestock. He was active with the Discovery Church, Yankton. He also enjoyed gardening and tennis.
George is survived by his brother, Leo, Yankton, and his sister, Nancy L. Cwach of Centennial, CO.
