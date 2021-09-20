Patricia “Pat” Shannon Azeal-Davis, 71, of Yankton passed away under hospice care and surrounded by her family and friend early Sunday morning, Sept. 19, 2021, at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Pierson Ranch East Shelter, Yankton, with the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating.

Visitations will begin at 2 p.m. prior to the service.

If you are planning on attending, please wear a mask for Pat’s services. You are encouraged to bring your favorite dish for a potluck to follow.

