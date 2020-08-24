Valerie A. Punt, 55, of Brookings and formerly of Yankton, passed away at her home Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Cremation will follow the Mass and burial of her cremated remains will happen at a later date.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory is assisting with the service details.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family may also participate through live streaming of Valerie’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
