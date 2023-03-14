Gary “Bear” DeBlauw, age 68, of Crofton, Nebraska, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, March 10, 2023, at his residence.
Per Gary’s wishes, no services will be held. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
Gary Joseph DeBlauw was born on June 28, 1954, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Joe and Adelaide (Steffen) DeBlauw. He grew up in the Constance/Crofton area, attending grade school in Constance and graduating from Crofton High School in 1972. On September 18, 1976, he married Linda Bruder. After graduating from high school, Gary worked for several area businesses until 1983, when Gary and Linda moved to the family farm east of Crofton, taking over the farming operation from his dad.
Through the years, Gary played slow pitch softball for the Cimpl’s team, pheasant hunted in South Dakota with his work buddies, arm wrestled, golfed “for fun” and enjoyed a good game of cards. He never missed a sporting event his sons were in. In his retirement, he enjoyed following his grandchildren’s activities, fishing daily weather permitting and touring the countryside. He was forever a Nebraska Cornhusker football fan, watching many reruns on streaming services. Gary loved the outdoors and could often be found around the farm on his 4-wheeler, checking fences, spraying weeds/volunteer trees or giving the grandkids rides. He lived simply, loved generously, cared deeply and prayed daily.
Gary is survived by his wife, Linda; two sons: Luke and Ben (Kalana) DeBlauw; three grandchildren: Joe, Dominic and Addie all of Crofton, Nebraska; five siblings: Bob DeBlauw, Joleen (John) Beideck; Sheryl Scherschligt; Irma (Allan) Arens and Marina (Roger) Sawatzke; seven nephews and eight nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Adelaide DeBlauw; father and mother-in-law, Dick and Vivian Bruder; brother-in-law, Dick Scherschligt; and two sisters-in-law, Dee DeBlauw and Robin Cohoon.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 15, 2023
