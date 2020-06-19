Germaine Marie Becker, age 86 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, Nebraska with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
A public visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 8:00 to 9:15 p.m. at church. Facemasks are required for the visitation and the funeral at church. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Britton Tasa, Noah Miller, Davis Becker, Austin Becker, Matthew Becker, Ethan Becker, and Nolan Becker.
Germaine Marie was born on August 16, 1933 in St. Helena, Nebraska to Ignatius Carl and Helen B. (Schnieder) Bruening. She grew up in the St. Helena area and attended County School there. Germaine was hired to help several families with household and child care duties. She married Donald Francis Becker on August 26, 1953 in St. Helena, Nebraska. Germaine worked for Heimes Bakery in Hartington for a while before she raised her family of eight children. Don and Germaine purchased their home in Hartington in 1955 and then Don began the Hartington Feed and Chick business in 1956.
Germaine was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, Christian Mothers, and Catholic Daughters of America. She was a part of the prayer shawl ministry, was a volunteer at Holy Trinity Elementary School, was a master gardener, and judged floral entries at the Cedar County Fair. Germaine loved gardening, quilting, baking, cooking, sporting events, and an occasional trip to the casino to gamble some. She was a past recipient of the Honorary Alumni Award from Cedar Catholic High School and was given the 2008 Trojan Spirit Award as part of the Cheering Grannies. Germaine loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren could always be seen attending many of their activities through the years.
Germaine is survived by her eight children and spouses, Lyle (Cathy) Becker of Yankton, SD, Radell (Barry) Tasa of Humphrey, Collin (Diane) Becker of Mound, MN, Cary (Barb) Becker of Omaha, Mark (Sandy) Becker of Hartington, Rhonda (Chris) Miller of Hartington, Trent (Shelly) Becker of Hartington, Stan (Julie) Becker of Hartington; 29 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; seven siblings Clayton (Lynette) Bruening of Yankton, SD, Gayle (Jan) Bruening of Jackson, MS, Karen (Dean) Meyer of Norfolk, Marion Haberman of Springfield, NE Kathleen Tideman of Hastings, Betty (Willie) Lunn of Omaha, Charleen Becker of Forest Lake, MN; many nieces and nephews.
Germaine was preceded in death by her parents Ignatius and Helen Bruening; husband Donald on October 17, 2006 at the age of 82 years; sister Ethel Rothluebber; brother Daniel Bruening; brothers-in-law Larry Haberman, Tom Tideman, and Florence “Mollie” Becker.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 20, 2020
