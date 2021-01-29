Erna Stoebner passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD at the age of 92. A private family service was held Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton. Burial was held in the Immanuel Reformed Church Cemetery at rural Tripp, South Dakota.
Erna was born Monday, September 24, 1928 to Friedrich and Pauline (Bietz) Bertsch. Erna grew up in Kaylor, SD. In 1948, Kaylor residents encouraged to her to open a café. She operated Erna’s Café from 1948 to 1953. In December of 1953, she married Ray E. Stoebner of Tyndall, SD. As a farm wife, she managed a large vegetable garden, raised chickens, and other farm duties. In 1977 she started working for Gurney’s Seed and Nursery. In 1980 Erna and Ray retired from the farm and moved to Yankton, SD. She continued to work for Gurney’s until its closure in 2000. She also worked for Fitzgerald Potato Chips for a few years.
Erna loved gardening and her children and grandchildren always looked forward to her Carmel rolls and Kuchen.
Erna was preceded in death by her husband Ray, her parents, Fred and Pauline Bertsch. Her brother and sister in-law Rueben and Frances Bertsch. Her sister Vesta Mogck and her sister and brother in-law Irene and Rueben Grosz. Her sister in-law Viola Stoebner and her sister and brother in-law Darlene and Jerry Harms.
She is survived by her son and daughter in-law Rick and Jean Stoebner, daughter and son-in-law Peg and Larry Hamberger, and son and daughter-in-law Tim and Carmen Stoebner. Her grandchildren Adam Hamberger and his wife Autumn and Sarah Stoebner. Two great grandchildren Ellie and Bristol Hamberger. Her brother and sister-in-law Leonard “Fritz” and Bonnie Bertsch.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 30, 2021
