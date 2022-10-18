Mary Jane Gullikson

Mary Jane Gullikson, age 86, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

A Memorial Mass will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. The Mass will be live streamed and will be able to be viewed on Mary Jane’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com or at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.