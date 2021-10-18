Mark Schuh Oct 18, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark Paul Schuh, 58, of Yankton died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Lawrence and Barb Hladky officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Oct 15, 2021 More Jobs Jobs OPERATORS - Great Plains Processing 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Man Faces Child Pornography ChargesMan Dies In Knox County Fatal AccidentBlake BartelsDr. Robert Neumayr10-Digit Dialing Set To Begin In South Dakota This MonthBlake BartelsKelly WickYankton Man Pleads Not Guilty To Child Pornography ChargesKelly WickBlake Bartels Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)Letter: Up Your Game (33)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (32)Letter: Time To Clean House (32)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (29)Letter: A Code To Live By (20)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (10)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)Letter: Rails To Trails? (3)Exhuming The Past (2)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
