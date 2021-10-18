Mark Paul Schuh, 58, of Yankton died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Lawrence and Barb Hladky officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.