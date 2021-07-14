Memorial services for Duane Herrlein, formerly of Kimball, will be held on Friday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Funeral Home, Platte.
The family will have a private committal service at St. Margaret’s Catholic Cemetery in Kimball.
