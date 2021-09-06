Jerry F. Albrecht, 83, of Sioux Falls passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls.
A memorial funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with a 7 p.m. vigil service and holy rosary.
Livestreaming of Jerry’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
