David Westbrock, age 78, died on October 1, 2020 at his home in Madison, South Dakota surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Visitation will be 12-4 p.m. on Sunday at the church with the family present from 2-4 p.m. A prayer service will be at 4 p.m., followed by a Rosary.
Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery following the mass. While in attendance, it is requested to wear your facemask. The funeral mass will be livestreamed on Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to United Way, www.unitedway.org or SDSU Womens’ Basketball or SDSU Football.
David Charles Westbrock was born on a farm near Browns Valley, Minnesota to Norbert and Alma (Moonen) Westbrock. He attended the country grade school for six years, and then moved to town school where he received his high school diploma in 1960. He attended South Dakota State College where he played football and wrestled, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1964.
On June 13, 1964, he married his best friend, Phyllis Hervert, in Collis, Minnesota. After the wedding he and Phyllis moved to Winnipeg, Canada, where he had a brief tryout with the professional football team. He then moved to Spokane, Washington where he worked for Kaiser Aluminum. In 1967 he moved to Palouse, Washington where he earned his master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Idaho. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Medford, Oregon where he worked for Pacific Power & Light repairing hydroelectric generators. He continued to work on generators in Ariel and Vancouver, Washington. In 1975, he became the manager of B-Y Electric Co-op in Tabor, South Dakota and in 1990 accepted the manager’s position at Heartland Consumers Power District in Madison, South Dakota. Dave retired in 2004. He continued to serve on several state and federal commissions, including the Heartland Consumer Power District, retiring from that board in 2020. He was an active member of the Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, many charitable organizations, and a die-hard fan of his alma mater, South Dakota State University.
Preceding him in death were his parents-Norbert & Alma; brother-Wayne; sister-Lois; nephew- Lyle; niece-Mandy; father-in-law Glenn Hervert, and mother-in-law Catherine Hervert.
Survivors are his wife-Phyllis of Madison; two daughters-Tanya (Steve) and Laura (Jimmy); two sons- Marc (Samantha) and Matthew; five grandchildren-Hannah, Logan, David, Emily, and Tagart; one great grandson-Lucian; three brothers-Ken (Virginia), Jim, and Leon (Patt); one sister-Koko (Glenn); and many nieces and nephews.
Just like a good German, he liked things nice and tidy. He came into this world on his birthday and left on his birthday.
October 3, 2020
