Rolland “Raleigh” Hausmann, 80, of Yankton died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook/WintzRay or on Raleigh’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791, SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors, and the Patriot Guard. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary, video tribute and time of sharing at 7 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
