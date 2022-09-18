Marilyn Theresa Ginsbach, 73, of Utica, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be in Sigel Cemetery in Utica.