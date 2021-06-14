Virginia Ann Bakke, 85, of Irene, SD passed peacefully on June 11, 2021 at Oakview Terrace in Freeman, SD.
A public visitation will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Hansen Funeral Home, Irene.
A private graveside service will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Irene, SD.
Virginia was born to Walter and Mildred (Brown) Larsen on November 9, 1935. She grew up attending Peterson Country School #66 and helping around her father’s repair shop in Midway. She was a lifelong member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Virginia graduated from Irene High School in 1953 and continued her education to maintain her teaching certificate. On December 28, 1955, Virginia married the love of her life, Sanden Bakke. To this union, two sons, three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren were born.
Virginia was not only a dedicated farm wife, she also taught at numerous one-room country schools until reorganization in 1970. She became a teacher’s aide in Viborg and then Irene School until retiring. Her passion for education lives on through the many special education students she mentored in such a caring and compassionate way.
After retirement, Virginia spent much of her time with those she loved most. Whether having coffee with friends, attending dances, or going on drives with Clair, Calla, and Tiny — Virginia always had a story to tell.
Virginia will be remembered by her son Clair (Arlene Harper); granddaughter Calla Harper; son Wallace (Vivian); granddaughters Andrea (Brian) Gustad and Brittney (Casey) Nelson; great-grandchildren Keyauna, Neely, Bristyn, Ranger, Brecken, and Mya; brother James Larsen; several nieces and nephews; lifelong friends Ralph and Anita Johansen; and dog Tiny.
Preceding her in passing are her loving husband of 43 years, Sanden; parents Walter and Mildred; in-laws Carolyn Larsen, Luke and Marlys Bakke, and Lloyd and Mary Kepp; and nephew Richard Bakke.
Virginia’s family would like to recognize and thank all of those who cared for her so lovingly at her home, Walnut Village, and Oakview Terrace. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Yankton VFW, which was Virginia’s favorite dance venue and where Sanden was an active member.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 15, 2021
Commented