Zeta Elaine (Bartunek) Weber of Yankton gained her angel wings to her heavenly home on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Discovery Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Cory Kitch officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in the Tyndall Cemetery, Tyndall, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Those wishing to attend either event is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Livestreaming of Zeta’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
