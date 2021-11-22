NORTH SIOUX CITY — Virginia P. Binder, 90, died Thursday, November 4, 2021, at her residence in North Sioux City, SD.
A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, 2320 Outer Drive North. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Chapel.
Virginia Phyllis Binder (Hohn) was born on October 26, 1931, the youngest of six children, born to John C. and Hedwig Hohn (Baumgart) near Dimock, SD. She was born during the Great Depression and in her early years helped on the family farm when not attending Catholic school.
Virginia married Albert J. Binder on February 22, 1954, and they blessed four children with the best parents anyone could hope to have. The couple farmed near Tripp, SD. Farm life was hard for the couple, but persistent hard work, sacrifice and dedication brought them honorable success, which has been a source of outstanding pride to all their children. Virginia was a devoted mother who always tried to give more than she had. She was viewed by all as a lifelong hard worker and managed to cope with all the challenges life gave her while somehow making it seem effortless.
The year 1984 brought retirement from the farm and a move to Yankton, SD. Virginia worked at Buhl’s Laundry as a seamstress for another 27 years, fully retiring at the age of 80. Virginia stayed busy her whole life, offering a constant helping hand to her family in every way, every day. She enjoyed crocheting through her lifetime, a hobby she started at the age of five or six. Her family’s homes are filled with her handmade treasures.
Virginia was a devoted Catholic and lived her life with the Bible as her guide. She battled breast cancer for many years. We pray that her years of suffering will bring her well-deserved eternal peace and comfort.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John C. and Hedwig Hohn; siblings, Viola Hohn, Evelyn Lang, Gloria Loos, Louise Hohn and Marlin “Jim” Hohn. She is survived by her ex-husband, Albert (Elvira) Binder; her children, Glenda (Dennis) Huether, John Binder, Timothy (Jackie) Binder, Tamera (John Coutts) Binder; grandchildren, Jeff (Becki) Huether, Matt (Jodi) Huether, Jesse Binder, Cody Binder, Ashley Binder, Jody Binder, Jennifer Binder, Christina Binder, Sarah Binder; great-grandchildren, Abby, Dylan and Emmitt Huether, Vincent and Lillian Huether, and Cora Binder, as well as many nieces and nephews.
It is hard to imagine the worth of sorrow, but we will be so lost without you, Mom, because we loved you so deeply….and for that, we will be blessed forever.
In lieu of flowers, memorial to the family will be used for private donations to Virginia’s favorite charities.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 23, 2021
