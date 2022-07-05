Thurman Cournoyer Jr., 51, of Marty died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Wagner Community Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Ihanktonwan Community Center in Marty. Burial is in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Marty.

Wake services began Tuesday at the Community Center.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.