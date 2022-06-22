Donald A. Hochstein age 95 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, Nebraska with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Thursday, at church, from 5-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be his seven sons, Dale, Kirk, Neal, Nick, Karl, Glen, and Greg Hochstein.
Donald Arthur was born on February 10, 1927, to John & Rose (Schulte) Hochstein in Wynot. He grew up in the Wynot area and graduated from Wynot High School in 1945. He married Elaine Helen Mary Burbach (daughter of Florenz and Veronica Lammers) Burbach on June 2, 1953, in St. James, NE. After his marriage they lived in Laurel, Nebraska from 1954-1960. While in Laurel, Don carpentered and worked for the State of Nebraska Department of Roads. In 1960 he and Elaine returned to the home farm northwest of Wynot. He raised livestock, milked cows, and raised row crops. Don was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society while in Wynot.
Don retired in 1992 and moved to Hartington. He was a member of the Ministry of Praise and Perpetual Adoration at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Don was a member and past president of the Senior Citizens Center in Hartington. He drove School bus for Wynot from 1976 to 1992. After moving to Hartington, he drove the school bus from 1992 to 2011 until he had his 84th birthday. Don moved to the Embers Assisted Living in Coleridge in November of 2015.
Don is survived by his 14 children, Jane & Richard Mehaffey of North Bend, NE; Ann & Lee Shepherd of Rapid City, SD; Susan & Terry Hupp of Spearfish, SD; Dale & Laura of Wayne, NE; Kirk & Barb of Wayne, NE; Joyce & Roger Paseka of Prague, NE; Nancy & Doug Vrbka of Brainard, NE; Brenda & Doug Hummel of Omaha, NE; Neal & Sharlee of Wynot, NE; Bette & Keith Becker of Hartington, NE; Nick & Jessi of Wayne, NE; Karl & Carroll of Ankeny, IA; Glen & Pam of Seward, NE; and Greg & Stephanie of LaVista, NE; 48 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Elaine on March 21, 2018, at the age of 84 years; parents, infant son Russ Michael, granddaughter Megan Shepherd; brothers Lawrence, Reynold, Gilbert, Fritz, and John Jr. Hochstein; sisters Valeria (Sister Rose Jean), Rosine Pinkelman, Ruth Huennekens, Viola Lammers, Dolores Abbot, Freida (Don) Hoss, Mary (Ralph) Wieseler.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 23, 2022
