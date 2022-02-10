Barbara Kay “Barb” Wohl, age 77 of Yankton, SD passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, February 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Barbara Kay (Grannan) Wohl, was born August 2, 1944, in Washington, IN to Florence and Gervase Grannan and was the youngest of 6 children. She attended and graduated from Washington Catholic High School in May of 1963. Soon thereafter Barb met Eddie Wohl and they were joined in holy matrimony on November 2, 1963, in Washington, IN. They eventually moved to Norfolk, NE in 1966 to start their own business and open a body shop. They then moved to Yankton in March of 1968. During their 24 years of marriage, they were blessed with three daughters: Rhonda, Shelly, and Mindy. Their most cherished family memories were their numerous trips traveling across the United States and Canada while Eddie competed in NHRA and IHRA drag races.
Barb ran an in-home daycare until all three of her daughters were in school. Then she worked for Gurney Seed & Nursery as a Supervisor/Group Leader for 11 years. She and her best friend Steph Bouska opened an in-home daycare in 1988, which they ran for 30 years. Barb wanted to have the daycare in her home because she opened her home to everyone. In 2012, Barb was diagnosed with throat cancer, and after 3 months of fighting, she won the battle and was cancer-free. Barb was no stranger to fighting difficult battles, and in 2014, she started fighting her biggest battle with dementia. Barb fought until the very end, and she received the greatest gift of all, eternity in heaven. Barb did not fight alone during her most difficult times. She was blessed to have her best friend by her side day in and day out. Together they laughed, danced, sang, and lived through it all.
Barb loved being a member of her bowling league, playing pinnacle and rummy, and sitting on her front porch swing listening to country music with a cherry coke in hand, while whistling a tune she made up, or to the song she was listening to you. She made the best fried chicken, taverns, and potato salad. She loved being together with family, and while every day felt like a holiday with Barb, Christmas was her favorite. If the tree couldn’t hold all the presents, then the tree got bigger. Sweet tea in her cup and a beautiful smile on her face was never something out of the ordinary. She taught us how to live, be selfless, caring, and help those in need, even if she was the one who needed. There are a million other things that our mom, grandma, and dear friend loved to do, but her absolute favorite thing was spending time with her family and friends.
Anyone who knew Barb, instantly saw her warm smile, felt her sincere kindness, and extreme generosity. She always put everyone else before herself. She was a beautiful blessing to many families and children over the years who needed a guardian angel. Barb truly saved the lives of many. She is already missed by all and will continue to be missed until we see her again.
The family would like to thank all of Barb’s Hospice Caregivers, especially Nataliia, Misty, Kaitlyn, Wendy, Brooke, and Megan. While we can never thank you enough, we hope you know what a blessing you were to Barb and all of us.
Barb is survived by her two sisters Connie Thompson of Washington, IN; Marge Donoho of Kell, IL; daughters Rhonda (Mark) Weber of Mesa, AZ; Shelly (Larry) Eilers of Mission Hill; Mindy (Jerry) Reining, of Yankton; grandchildren; Allison (Eric) Molinari; Matt (Cyndil) Weber; Austin (Taylor) Reining; Ashley Eilers, Chris (Amanda) Eilers; six great-grandchildren and Extended Family: Steph Bouska, of Yankton; Courtney (Kevin) Opsahl of Yankton and their children Taylor, Jayden and Liam.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Florence, and Gervase Grannan; Brothers, Joseph Grannan (stillborn); Phil Grannan, and Sister, Wanda Sanders.
February 11, 2022
