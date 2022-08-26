Roger Nohr Aug 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roger D. Nohr, 82, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at his residence.Private family services will be at a future date yet to be determined. Burial of his cremated remains will be at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton, Nebraska. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals For Rent: 2-bedroom, 1-bath house in Tyndall SD. Single car Updated 9 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs ELKS LODGE JOB OPENINGS Aug 26, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesJeff SedlacekTom PeitzRiverboat Days Parade, Arts Festival Winners AnnouncedTroy ThurmanResidents Voice Displeasure With City’s SAC ProposalVermillion Hires New Police ChiefYSD Seeks Space For New FacilityTroy ThurmanDaily Record: ArrestsKahlen Salis Images CommentedLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Justice Finds A Mastermind Terrorist (47)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Letter: Pro-Life State? (21)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (20)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (19)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (13)Downgrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are Plummeting (12)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (11)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (10)COVID Continues To Be Evolving Issue (9)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (6)Letter: Problem Solving (5)Letter: Looming Disruption (3)Letter: ‘Real’ Chislic (2)Bridges To Remember (2)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)The City And The Summit Center (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)The Beautiful Pinpoints Of Life (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1)Summit League Announces 2022-23 Basketball Schedule (1)Voting For Top Three Mascot Ideas Open For MMU’s Mascot Challenge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
