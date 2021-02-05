Alphonse H. Wiepen, age 94 of Coleridge, Nebraska and formerly of St. Helena, Nebraska died on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church in St. Helena, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception cemetery in rural St. Helena.
Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 2-4:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Kale Wiepen, Jake Wiepen, Kyle Wiepen, Michael Lammers, Heath Lammers, Chase Lammers, Miles Lammers, and Sonny Lammers. Honorary pallbearers will be Alphonse’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Alphonse Henry was born on August 6, 1926 in Yankton, SD to Anton Frank and Bertha Mary (Jansen) Wiepen. He grew up on a farm near St. Helena and attended country school until the 8th grade. He helped his dad and brothers on the farm until he married Gertrude Louise Day on August 23, 1949 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle, Nebraska. They purchased a farm in the St. Helena area and Alphonse continued working the farm until he retired in 2013, then moving to Yankton, SD. Alphonse had been a resident of Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge for the past several years.
Alphonse belonged to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Helena. He liked to hunt pheasants and deer, play cards, and being a part of the Social Club. Alphonse loved to visit with people and tended to tease his grandchildren and other children.
Alphonse is survived by his eight children and spouses, Bonnie (Guy) Kohles of Crofton, NE, Emery (Claudette) Wiepen of St. Helena, NE, Glendy (Vernon) Lammers of Hartington, NE, Phyllis Jansen of Yankton, SD, Judy Bonertz of Sioux City, IA, Joan (Steve) Jansen of Fordyce, NE, Christy Hochstein of Yankton, SD, Jeff (Jan) Wiepen of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law Irma Wiepen of St. Helena, NE; 27 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren; many dear nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Anton and Bertha; wife Gertrude on 12/30/2019 at the age of 93 years; two sons, Duane in 1977, and infant son Gerard; son-in-law, John Jansen; sisters Anna (Edwin) Pinkelman, Dolores (Julius) Schmitt, Frances Wiepen, Bruno (Joyce) Wiepen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marjorie (Leonard) Pinkelman, Betty (Pat) Kneifl, Zeta (Jerome) Boeckman, and Francis and Gerald Day.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 6, 2021
