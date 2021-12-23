Funeral services for Marcia Winegar, 62, of Piedmont, SD are 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:30 A.M. until the service at 1:30 at the church.
Marcia will be cremated following the services to be buried at a later date in Huron, SD.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements. Memorials will be directed to FTD Alzheimer’s foundation.
Marcia Joy Tjeerdsma-Winegar was born May 29, 1959, in Tyndall, SD to Donald and Marjorie (Bierema) Tjeerdsma of rural Springfield SD. She was the 4th child born, the first daughter, who grew up on the farm. She attended Quinn School and then attended Springfield High School and graduated in 1977.
Marcia was the homecoming queen, a varsity cheerleader, and participated in Girls Basketball and Track. She was actively involved in school and 4H, participating in choir and band, in other events of her early life, where she received many ribbons for her efforts.
Marcia was a lover of music, and this started early in her life taking piano and organ lessons. She was an exceptional music reader and in her adult life she participated in many musical events, playing organ and piano in church and singing in church choirs, community choirs, and for weddings and funerals.
Marcia attended University of South Dakota in Springfield and received a clerical diploma and worked at Human Services in Yankton. She then attended Mitchell Vocation Technical College and earned her LPN diploma from that facility and took employment at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls SD.
While working at SVH and participating in church activities she met and married her husband Terry Winegar in 1982. Marcia continued to work at SVH until they moved back to Springfield to farm and raise livestock. During that time, they were blessed with one child, Mary. Marcia resigned from her nursing career and then went on to become the Bank Manager of First Savings Bank of Springfield.
Terry and Marcia had an opportunity to move to MN, where Marcia became the business manager of a correctional youth facility until the opportunity to move to the Twin Cities of MN in 2000. Marcia then went back to nursing and continued to do so when they moved back to Fairmont, MN where she became very active in the church and its music program. Marcia worked with general practice doctors until she became a urology nurse at the Fairmont Medical facility and continued in that role until their move to Custer, SD in 2009 to work at the Custer Hospital and Clinic.
Marcia began to demonstrate unusual behavior signs and wasn’t quite herself. The position at Custer did not go well so she accepted a position with the Veterans Clinic in Hot Springs. Terry and Marcia had a new opportunity in Willow Lake, SD as the school superintendent and Marcia became the school nurse. She was excited to take on her new role as the school nurse but after some more time passed, Marcia began to really struggle with simple tasks and with her memory. They moved to Marion, SD to be closer to medical facilities where Terry took a position as the Superintendent and Marcia continued to play her piano and organ both in the church and at home. Then through testing and evaluation, she was diagnosed with Frontal Temporal Lobe Dementia.
Terry resigned to watch and take care of her and upon suggestion of her mother, they then moved out to the Black Hills to be near their daughter and two grandchildren. While in the Hills for 6 months, Terry was no longer able to care for Marcia and she was placed in adult foster care facility for 3 years and was called home to be with God while at the Olson House where she passed with Terry by her side.
Marcia is survived by her husband Terry of Piedmont, daughter, Mary Hunsaker and Fiancé Kenny Popkes of Black Hawk, two grandchildren: Brycen and Jaycee Hunsaker; her mother Marjorie Tjeerdsma of Springfield; three brothers: Virgil (Susan) Tjeerdsma of Tyndall, Doug (Danae) Tjeerdsma of Aplington, IA, Percy (Connie) Tjeerdsma of Springfield.
December 24, 2021
