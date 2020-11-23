Larry G. Kollars died Nov. 20 at home in Sun City West, Ariz., at age 79 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Larry was born in May of 1941 on the family farm near Crofton, Neb., to Don and Merina Kollars.
The family moved to Macon, Mo., when he was small, and moved back to Crofton when he was in high school, hence the accent no one could figure out.
Larry married Linda Kruse on Oct. 26, 1963 in Yankton, SD.
As a teenager Larry developed a love of cars that lasted a lifetime. He bought them, fixed them, washed and polished them, drove them and sold them. His children would wait for him to come home from work just to see what he was driving on any given day.
Larry and his business partner Jim Plavec ran L&L Motor Supply in downtown Yankton for 36 years.
Jim took care of the store and Larry took care of outside sales, doing what he loved, visiting with people. He drove his pickup throughout the area, a bag of lemon drops in the console. Many of his customers became lifelong friends.
He was a Vikings fan and also loved the Minnesota Twins and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He was a big booster of the Yankton Bucks and Gazelles and enjoyed having a couple beers while watching amateur baseball with his friends at Riverside Park. Larry even took up golf, much to the chagrin of local gophers.
Larry and Linda traveled to different parts of the country after he retired, finally settling in Arizona. He of course joined the local car club and got a kick out of being able to drive his golf cart around town. He also enjoyed the companionship of his beloved dog Buddy.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Del Ray McQuay, Judy (Charles) Merkel, Norma (Roger) Tramp, and brother-in-law Larry McQuay.
He is survived by his wife Linda, Sun City West; sons, Brian (Jill), Huron, Ohio, and Dean (Theresa), Defuniak Springs, Fla.; daughter Brenda (John) Fendley, Parker, Colo.; sister Mary (Rick) Pinkelman, Bow Valley, Neb., and brother Jerry (Mikie) Kollars, Crofton, Neb.
He also is survived by five grandchildren whom he adored: Nicole, Jake and Grace Kollars and Ben and Nora Fendley, as well as step-grandson Ryan Hess.
Per Larry’s request, no funeral service will be held.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 24, 2020
