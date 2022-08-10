Karen Rose Watson, age 80, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, August 5, 2022, surrounded by her family after a brave fight with Parkinson’s.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Michael Jordan officiating. Burial will be in the Beresford Cemetery in Beresford, South Dakota at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Karen Rose Watson was born on January 26, 1942, in Doon, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Edna (Mulder) DeJong. Karen lived in Doon, Iowa where she met Andrew Gorter. To this union, two sons were born. She worked for Ferrell gas as a secretary until retirement.
Karen enjoyed traveling with friends to places including Holland, Finland, the Canadian Rockies, Alaska and Hawaii. Her hobbies included renovating homes. Her greatest accomplishment was restoring a 100-year-old Victorian house in Springfield, South Dakota which became “Karen Rose’s Victorian Inn.” She hosted many gatherings including Victorian tea, brunch for the Red Hats Society, and holiday dinners. She was a member of the Springpatch Red Hats in Springfield and also a member of the Swan Lake Red Hats in Tucson, Arizona. Karen was a member of the UCC Church in Springfield where she sang in the choir, until she started snowbirding to Tucson, Arizona then later to Seminole, Florida. Karen enjoyed visits with her grandchildren during spring break vacation.
Those left to honor her memory are her significant other, Lowell Zweifel of Beresford, South Dakota; children: Rick (Christine) Gorter of Lakewood, Colorado and Dale (Susan) Gorter of Lakewood, Colorado; grandchildren: Rachael (Ryan) Smith of Elizabeth, Colorado; Kaely Gorter of Grand Junction, Colorado; Lea Gorter of Grand Junction, Colorado; Ricky Jr. (Stephanie) Gorter of Sioux City, Iowa; great grandchildren: Raylan, Ruthie Mae Rose, Reese, Jimmy and Ryder; Lowell’s sons: Calvin Zweifel of Beresford, South Dakota; Alan Zweifel (significant other, Leslie) and his children, Jacob, Jonathon and Jalynn of Bereford, South Dakota and Doug Zweifel of Anchorage, Alaska; brother, Windell (Marilyn) DeJong; sister, Belinda (Don) Carson and many special friends and family.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Carlen and Larry DeJong and stepfather, George O’Brien.
