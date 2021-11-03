Steven Allen List, age 68 of Scotland, SD passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, in Yankton.

His memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Martinus Lutheran Church, 43804 300th St, rural Utica.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Martinus Lutheran Cemetery.

More information is available on the Goglin Funeral Home website, www.goglinfh.com